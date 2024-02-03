English
UN human rights experts: Taliban’s crackdown on women must end

Taliban’s crackdown on women must end

Shafaqna Enghlish- UN independent human rights experts expressed concern over multiple reports detailing arbitrary arrests, detention and ill-treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The incidents, which have surged since early January, are purportedly linked to violations of the Taliban’s stringent dress code for women.

The Human Rights Council-appointed experts called on de facto authorities to comply with Afghanistan’s human rights obligations, including under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Taliban crackdown initially began in western Kabul, predominantly inhabited by the minority ethnic Hazara community – which has been the target of extremist violence for years – but swiftly expanded to other areas, including Tajik-populated regions and provinces such as Bamiyan, Baghlan, Balkh, Daykundi and Kunduz.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

