Reliefweb: Thousands of Gazans continue to flee from Khan Younis to Rafah – ‘pressure cooker of despair’.

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Gazans have continued to flee the fierce fighting in Khan Younis towards the extremely congested southern city of Rafah, which United Nations humanitarians described on Friday as a “pressure cooker of despair” according to Reliefweb.



The UN’s aid coordination office, OCHA, has issued a warning about the situation caused by Israel’s bombing campaign.

“In recent days, thousands of Palestinians have fled south to Rafah, which already hosts more than half of Gaza’s population of some 2.3 million,” said OCHA representative Jens Laerke.

Reiterating the serious concerns about the lack of security in all parts of Gaza, Laerke told reporters that “people are living in makeshift structures, tents or out in the open. Rafah is now a pressure cooker of desperation and we fear what will happen next”.

According to the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), the current count shows that 100,000 people in Gaza have either died, been injured or are unaccounted for and presumed dead as a result of air strikes and clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants.

The UN health agency said that of the total 27,019 reported deaths in the enclave, 60% were women and children, while more than 66,000 people were injured and require medical care, which remains difficult to obtain.

Source: Reliefweb

