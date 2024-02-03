English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UK-Italian premiers discuss illegal migration in phone conversation

0

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, talked on phone about illegal migration.

“The Prime Minister noted the passage of the Italy-Albania agreement, and leaders agreed to continue working closely together to develop innovative partnerships across Europe and with countries along the migration route,” the UK Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed wider UK-Italy defense and security cooperation, including the successful Global Combat Air Programme to develop next-generation fighter jets.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

Guardian: Sunak’s Rwanda plan faces more hurdles

leila yazdani

Guardian: UK PM’s flagship Rwanda bill suffers defeat in House of Lords vote

leila yazdani

AA: UK’s PM faces headwinds as 2 senior Tories resign over Rwanda bill

leila yazdani

Anadolu: UK PM accused of using ‘Islamophobic trope’ against Muslim MP

nasibeh yazdani

UK’s PM sacks interior minister after pro-Palestine march comments

asadian

UK’s PM pressuring police to ban pro-Palestinian rally

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.