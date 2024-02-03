UK-Italian premiers discuss illegal migration in phone conversation

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, talked on phone about illegal migration.

“The Prime Minister noted the passage of the Italy-Albania agreement, and leaders agreed to continue working closely together to develop innovative partnerships across Europe and with countries along the migration route,” the UK Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed wider UK-Italy defense and security cooperation, including the successful Global Combat Air Programme to develop next-generation fighter jets.

Source: Anadolu Agency