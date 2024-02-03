English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

INA: Iraqi Airways announces resumption of Azerbaijan flights

0

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Airways, affiliated to the Ministry of Transport, announced today, Friday, the resumption of its flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan according to INA.

Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported: “Based on the directives of the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas, to expand national transport destinations, the management of the General Company for Iraqi Airways announces the resumption of its scheduled flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan, starting from the date of 10 February 2024.”

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Flights between Iraq-Malaysia resumed

parniani

AFC: Jordan defeated Iraq and reached quarter finals

rahman samadreza

INA: Iraqi government’s program to conclude international coalition’s mission

bahramian

INA: Iraqi PM-Lebanese Supreme Shia Islamic Council Vice President meet

bahramian

INA: Lebanese-Iraqi officials discuss bilateral relations

bahramian

Concrete wall at border between Iraq-Syria inaugurated

bahramian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.