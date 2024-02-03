INA: Iraqi Airways announces resumption of Azerbaijan flights

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Airways, affiliated to the Ministry of Transport, announced today, Friday, the resumption of its flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan according to INA.

Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported: “Based on the directives of the Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhaibas, to expand national transport destinations, the management of the General Company for Iraqi Airways announces the resumption of its scheduled flights between Iraq and Azerbaijan, starting from the date of 10 February 2024.”

Source: INA

