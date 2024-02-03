OCHA- Over 1.7 million people in Gaza face acute shortages of water, food, medicine , shelter

Shafaqna English- More than 1.7 million people face acute shortages of water, food, medicine and shelter, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“Some 75 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people, more than half of whom are children, are displaced according to UNRWA’s [The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] estimates. They face acute shortages of food, water, shelter and medicine,” the OCHA report said.

The document also pointed out that intense fighting in the Khan Yunis area continues to push thousands of people into the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which already houses more than half of the enclave’s population. According to UNRWA, most are living in makeshift structures, tents, or out in the open.

Source: TASS