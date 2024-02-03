English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

OCHA- Over 1.7 million people in Gaza face acute shortages of water, food, medicine , shelter

0

Shafaqna English- More than 1.7 million people face acute shortages of water, food, medicine and shelter, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“Some 75 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people, more than half of whom are children, are displaced according to UNRWA’s [The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] estimates. They face acute shortages of food, water, shelter and medicine,” the OCHA report said.

The document also pointed out that intense fighting in the Khan Yunis area continues to push thousands of people into the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which already houses more than half of the enclave’s population. According to UNRWA, most are living in makeshift structures, tents, or out in the open.

Source: TASS

Related posts

EU-ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: Over million Gazan children in need of mental health support

nasibeh yazdani

 AA: Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor Palestinian narrative

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: Khan Younis Hospital under Israeli army siege

leila yazdani

PM says Iraq seeks quick withdrawal of USA forces but no deadline set

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.