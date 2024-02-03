Russia demands UNSC meeting over USA strikes on Iraq-Syria

Shafaqna Enghlish- Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting following the USA strikes on Iraq and Syria.



The US has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law,” said Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

According to her, the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among ordinary people.

“The obedient participation of the British Royal Air Force in the US attacks should not create the illusion of some kind of ‘international coalition’ for anyone. London has yet to answer for its diligence in supporting the purely provocative actions of its superiors in Washington,” she said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

