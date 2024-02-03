Shafaqna top news stories (3 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (3 February 2024) February 3, 2024 | 8:32 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 3 February 2024: The News: Top 6 female heart attack symptoms Children are bearing the brunt of Gaza war SPA: Jadidat Arar Land Port welcomes over 28,000 Iraqi Umrah performers Al Mayadeen: Syrian condemns USA aggression on historic site [Photos] Egypt: Opening Ceremony of 2024 Port Said Int’l Quran Contest Russia demands UNSC meeting over USA strikes on Iraq-Syria [Photos] Mashhad: Snowfall in Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine OCHA: Over 1.7 million Gazans face acute shortages of water-food-medicine-shelter UN’s human rights experts: Taliban’s crackdown on women must end UK-Italian premiers discuss illegal migration in phone conversation INA: Iraqi Airways announces resumption of Azerbaijan flights Reliefweb: Thousands of Gazans continue to flee from Khan Younis to Rafah [Photos] Iraq: Mourning procession of Bani Amer Tribe in Kadhimiyyah EU-ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza Healthcare infrastructure inadequacies in Pakistan EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Middle East ‘a boiler that can explode’ UN: More than 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip Karbala: Endoscopic operation on 50 years-old patient at Al-Kafeel Hospital Sources: Children scour Gaza streets for scraps of food as aid remains… Secretary-General of IUMS: “Cutting oil-gas export to countries supporting Israel” AFC: Preview of Iran v Japan Football Match AFC: Jordan ended Tajikistan’s run to book semi-final spot AFC: South Korea defeats Australia to advance to semi-finals [Video] Apartheid Then & Now: South Africa, Israel and the ICJ