SPA: Jadidat Arar Land Port welcomes over 28,000 Iraqi Umrah performers

Shafaqna English- The Jadidat Arar land port in the Northern Border Locale of Saudi Arabia has welcomed more than 28,000 Umrah performers from the Republic of Iraq since 1 February , according to SPA.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported the services provided to Iraqi Umrah performers at the Jadidat Arar arrival port, demonstrating the joint efforts of various segments dedicated to serving Umrah performers. These services include prayer rooms, hospitality lounges, an emergency medical unit and more, given by volunteers from government and private organisations in the northern border region.

Source: SPA

