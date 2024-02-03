Al Mayadeen: Syrian condemns USA aggression on historic site

Shafaqna Enghlish- Syria’s Ministry of Culture on Saturday condemned the USA strikes which caused damage to a historic site in the eastern Deir Ezzor province of the country, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a statement published on X, the Ministry said it condemns “in the strongest terms the barbaric US bombardment of the Al-Rahba fortress” in eastern Syria’s Mayadeen area.

The aggression, the ministry says, violated “all international norms and charters that call for the protection and respect for cultural property.”

Syrian-based newspaper Al-Watan reported that the bombardment caused cracks to appear on the walls of the fortress.

Source: Al Mayadeen

