Children are bearing the brunt of Gaza war

Shafaqna Enghlish- Children in Gaza have already experienced continual trauma and loss in their short lives. As Israel’s war on Gaza rages on, children are bearing the brunt.

The Israeli genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip has had severe impacts on children, both mentally and emotionally, creating traumas that many have not healed from in the aftermath of previous aggressions, especially for those who lost one or both parents.

Euro-Med 25,000 children in the Gaza Strip have lost one or both parents

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, between 24,000 and 25,000 children in the Gaza Strip have lost one or both parents, and approximately 640,000 have had their homes destroyed or damaged, leaving them homeless.

Deema Shabet, 12 years old, had witnessed the killing of her mother and sisters after the Israeli occupation bombed their house to the north of the Gaza Strip.

She is currently displaced in the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah with her dad who survived the bombardment.

“When I saw the bodies of my mum and sisters lying next to me, I did not want to survive. I wanted to join them”

“The Israeli army killed my mum and four of my sisters. My beloved mum was just 40 years old. She used to take care of me, cook for me, and dress me up. I miss her dearly.”

Child mental health in Gaza as catastrophic and dangerous

Bahzad Al-Akhras, a doctor and health policy researcher focused on childhood trauma and community mental health in Gaza described child mental health in Gaza as catastrophic and dangerous.

“Losing parents has a devastating impact on children if no immediate intervention is taken due to the attachment bond to parents. Psychologically, children are initially attached to their mothers and then to their fathers. This bond provides a sense of security and caregiving, especially during wars. Losing one or both parents triggers children to feel that the world is a dangerous place to be in. They start viewing it as a source of threat and harm, impacting their psychological development.”

