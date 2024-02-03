The News: Top 6 female heart attack symptoms

Shafaqna Science- Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, claiming more than 300,000 lives each year in the United States. However, awareness of the signs and symptoms remains a critical gap, according to The News.

On National Wear Red Day, which was held on 2 February to highlight cardiovascular disease, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, Dr Jon LaPook shares valuable information about six important signs women should recognize.

Dr. LaPook detailed the most common heart attack symptoms in women, focusing on well known indicators like chest pain and shortness of breath. In addition, he highlighted lesser known symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue and pain in the jaw, back or other areas and emphasized their importance for early detection.

When researching risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, Dr. LaPook noted high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Access to healthcare has become a critical factor following passionate appeals against smoking and the recognition of smoking reduction as a critical factor in reducing the incidence of cardiovascular disease.



