AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iran earn late win over Japan in QF

Shafaqna English- According to Tasnim news agency, Iran secured a spot in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-finals with a remarkable comeback victory against Japan. The match saw Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s late penalty prove decisive, as Iran triumphed 2-1.

In the previous edition, the two teams had faced each other in the semifinals, with Japan winning 3-0. This time, Japan seemed poised to secure another victory after taking the lead before the 30-minute mark. However, Mohammad Mohebi and Jahanbakhsh’s two goals in the second half turned the tables for the Iranians at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Iran and Qatar will face each other in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Source: Tasnim

