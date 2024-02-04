English
Turkish Indoor Athletics Championships: Esmaeilnejad won 60 meter contest

Shafaqna English- As per Fars News Agency, Hamideh Esmaeilnejad, a renowned athlete from Iran, emerged victorious in the 60 meter contest of the Turkish Indoor Athletics Championships, clinching the title in her respective category.

Hamideh Esmaeilnejad achieved the qualifying standard in the preliminary round of the competition with a time of 7.55 seconds and progressed to the final stage.

In the last part of the contest, Esmaeilnejad triumphantly surpassed her rivals and reached the finish line with a noteworthy time of 7.50 seconds, earning the championship title.

