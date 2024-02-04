Sources: Majority of civilian casualties in Gaza are women- children

Shafaqna Enghlish- The death toll resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza has climbed to 27,365 martyrs, the majority of whom are women and children, health authorities reported today.

Medical sources further revealed that at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, with many of them still trapped under rubble or scattered in the streets, as Israeli occupation forces are blocking access of ambulance crews and civil defense teams to many areas across the enclave.

Simultaneously, a number of civilians were reported killed and others injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, coinciding with continued Israeli airstrikes in the southern region of the Strip.

14 massacres against families in Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours

At least 127 Palestinians were killed and 178 others were injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said .

“The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 127 martyrs and 178 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Source: WAFA, Anadolu Ajansı

