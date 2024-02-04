Guardian: Discontent in American Muslim community to hamper Biden’s re-election bid

Shafaqna Enghlish- American Muslim’s dissatisfaction with Joe Biden could be detrimental to his success in crucial swing states, which he desperately needs to win in order to be reelected, Guardian reported.

Last week, Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan refused an invitation to attend a listening session with Joe Biden’s campaign. It was too late, they said, for the president to win their support after ignoring their communities’ pleas for a ceasefire in Gaza for the past four months.

Discontent in the community, especially in swing states such as Michigan, Arizona and Georgia, will hamper the president’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, White House officials claim that they have increased their engagement with Muslim and Arab Americans since the conflict escalated in Gaza on 7 October, citing a nationwide initiative to counter Islamophobia that was launched in November.