Gaza: Children in Rafah strive to survive amid freezing conditions

Shafaqna Enghlish- Children in Rafah strive to survive in makeshift tents amid freezing conditions.

Children in the Gaza Strip, who have been enduring Israeli attacks for four months, struggle to find winter clothes or blankets to cover themselves at night.

Seyyid es-Sevariha was forced to leave his home and now struggles to keep the fire burning in a shelter as he tries to ensure his children do not feel cold.

“Due to the extremely cold weather, we are doing our best to keep our children warm in every possible way,” Sevariha told Anadolu.

He said his family fled from Ez-Zuveyde in central Gaza because of the severe Israeli attacks that destroyed his home and surrounding houses.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

