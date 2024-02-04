English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Children in Rafah strive to survive amid freezing conditions

0
Children in Rafah

Shafaqna Enghlish- Children in Rafah strive to survive in makeshift tents amid freezing conditions.

Children in the Gaza Strip, who have been enduring Israeli attacks for four months, struggle to find winter clothes or blankets to cover themselves at night.

Seyyid es-Sevariha was forced to leave his home and now struggles to keep the fire burning in a shelter as he tries to ensure his children do not feel cold.

“Due to the extremely cold weather, we are doing our best to keep our children warm in every possible way,” Sevariha told Anadolu.

He said his family fled from Ez-Zuveyde in central Gaza because of the severe Israeli attacks that destroyed his home and surrounding houses.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sources: Majority of civilian casualties in Gaza are women- children

leila yazdani

Children are bearing the brunt of Gaza war

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: Syria condemns USA’s aggression on historic site

nafiseh yazdani

Reliefweb: Thousands of Gazans continue to flee from Khan Younis to Rafah

parniani

EU-ASEAN call for durable ceasefire in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Middle East ‘a boiler that can explode’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.