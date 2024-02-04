English
Qatar’s e-commerce industry expected to grow over 9% by 2028

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatar’s e-commerce industry r is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40 percent by 2028.

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the sector’s value is expected to rise from $3.82 billion (QAR 13.91 billion) to $5.99 billion (QAR 21.81 billion) over the next five years.

Qatar, renowned for having the world’s highest GDP per capita, is identified as an ideal environment for commercial expansion. The report highlighted Qatar’s strategic reliance on international partnerships as a key driver for creating economic opportunities not only within the nation but also for its global partners.

