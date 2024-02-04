English
Saudi Arabia: 25,000 artifact fragments from early Islamic period discovered from Historic Jeddah

Shafaqna Enghlish- 25,000 fragments of artifacts dating back the Islamic caliphates during the first two centuries of the Hijri Calendar, have been discovered from the Jeddah Historic Area.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Jeddah Historic District Program (JHDP), in collaboration with the Saudi Heritage Commission. The archaeological discoveries were announced as part of the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, initiated by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a press release from the JHDP, the project of excavation started in January 2020 with exploratory studies and a geophysical survey. The goal was to unveil the historical significance of four key locations: Othman bin Affan Mosque, Al-Shona, a segment of the Northern Wall, and Al-Kidwah. This archaeological endeavor falls within the purview of the Jeddah Historic District Program.

Source: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

