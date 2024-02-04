Pope: Peace without an education based on respect and understanding of others holds no value

Shafaqna English- Not knowing and not listening to others, and lack of intellectual flexibility are the three “root causes” of war and injustices that “destroy human fraternity”, Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis strongly reaffirmed this stance in a message he addressed on Sunday to participants in the fourth Congress of PLURIEL, the University Research Platform on Islam in Europe and Lebanon. The conference takes place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 4-7 February under the theme “Islam and Human Fraternity: The Impact and Prospects of the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Coexistence”.

The conference Coexistence on the occasion fifth anniversary of the Declaration on “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” co-signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad al-Tayyeb on 4 February 2019 during his Apostolic Journey to the country.

The message noted that the primary cause of the evil of war is the lack of knowing and understanding each other, and underscored the need for building mutual trust and changing negative perceptions of the “other who is our brother in humanity” to initiate peace processes acceptable for all.

Hence the crucial importance of education: “Peace without an education based on respect and understanding of others holds no value”, the Pope stressed. ”If we are to build this much-desired world in which we adopt dialogue as a path, mutual cooperation as the code of conduct; reciprocal understanding as the method and standard, then the way to follow today is that of education to dialogue and encounter.”

Recalling that human intelligence, as opposed to artificial intelligence, is fundamentally “relational”, Pope Francis went on to highlight the power of listening to the other, and the role of genuine dialogue in understanding different perspectives. Indeed, the lack of listening is “the second trap that harms fraternity”, he said. “To debate, we must learn to listen, that is to be silent and slow down, as opposed to the current direction of our post-modern hectic world, full of images and noise”.

Source:Vatican News