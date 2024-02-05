AA: Militant attack kills 10 officers in Pakistan

Shafaqna Enghlish- Three days ahead of general elections in Pakistan, Police station in Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province comes under pre-dawn attack, killing 10 policemen and injuring six more, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Local broadcaster Geo TV reported that a police station in Dera Ismail Khan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked before dawn.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased in the run-up to the general elections on Thursday.

At around 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Sunday) militants attacked the police station with sniper fire and then entered the building, said police officers in Pakistan’s Draban region in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

