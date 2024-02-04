Shafaqna top news stories (4 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (4 February 2024) February 4, 2024 | 8:09 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 4 February 2024: Pope: Peace without an education based on respect and understanding of others… [Photos] USA: Imam Kadhim (AS) mourning ceremony held in Michigan CNN: WHO report estimates global cancer cases will increase 77% by 2050 SPA: Secretary General of GCC meets Iranian Ambassador MYC Media: Commemorating the Death of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) [Video] Saudi Arabia: 25,000 artifact fragments from early Islamic period discovered from Historic… London: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre – Remembering Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) [Video] Qatar’s e-commerce industry expected to grow over 9% by 2028 [Photos] Staffs of Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine begin services to visitors of Imam… Gaza: Children in Rafah strive to survive amid freezing conditions [Photos]: Kadhimiyya holy shrine covered in black on Imam Kadhim (AS) martyrdom… Guardian: Discontent in American Muslim community to hamper Biden’s re-election bid Sources: Majority of civilian casualties in Gaza are women- children Iran’s female athlete won 60 meter contest of Turkish Indoor Athletics Championships