AFC: Iran move closer to fourth title with win over Japan

Shafaqna English- According to Tasnim, Iran improved their performance in the latter half to secure a 2-1 victory against Japan in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter finals on Saturday.

The victory brought Iran one step closer to winning their fourth title, as they last became champions in 1976.

The AFC.com examined several intriguing details from the captivating game that shattered Japan’s hopes of securing a historic fifth championship.

Iran has successfully reached the semi finals of the AFC Asian Cup in two back-to-back editions, whereas in its three previous attempts, it was unable to achieve this feat.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

