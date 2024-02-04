English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Iran’s national football team climbs to 20th place in FIFA ranking

0

Shafaqna English- Iran’s national football team, also known as Team Melli, has ascended one spot in the most recent FIFA rankings by the International Federation of Association Football, now holding the 20th rank globally.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar witnessed Iran’s triumph over Palestine, Hong Kong, the UAE, Syria, and Japan, which consequently led to their rise in the FIFA ranking.

After emerging victorious with a 2-1 score against Japan and securing a spot in the semifinals, Team Melli witnessed a significant surge of +21.04 points in their FIFA ranking, ultimately reaching an impressive 1608.27 tally.

Among Asian teams, Iran remains in the second position, trailing behind Japan with 1614.33 points.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

AFC: Iran move closer to fourth title with win over Japan

rahman samadreza

AFC Asian Cup: Iran beats Japan to reach semi-finals

rahman samadreza

AFC: Preview of Iran v Japan Football Match

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Iran beats Syria to advance to quarter finals

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Japan beat Bahrain to advance to quarterfinals

rahman samadreza

AFC: Bahrain’s Pizzi excited for Japan showdown

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.