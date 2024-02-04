Iran’s national football team climbs to 20th place in FIFA ranking

Shafaqna English- Iran’s national football team, also known as Team Melli, has ascended one spot in the most recent FIFA rankings by the International Federation of Association Football, now holding the 20th rank globally.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar witnessed Iran’s triumph over Palestine, Hong Kong, the UAE, Syria, and Japan, which consequently led to their rise in the FIFA ranking.

After emerging victorious with a 2-1 score against Japan and securing a spot in the semifinals, Team Melli witnessed a significant surge of +21.04 points in their FIFA ranking, ultimately reaching an impressive 1608.27 tally.

Among Asian teams, Iran remains in the second position, trailing behind Japan with 1614.33 points.

