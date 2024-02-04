Iran women’s futsal team victory over Uzbekistan

Shafaqna English- According to Fars News Agency, today marks the start of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Tournament 2024 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Teams from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan will be participating in the tournament.

The Iranian women’s futsal team recently faced off against Uzbekistan at 15:30 in Tehran, and the result was a remarkable 5-1 triumph for Iran. Fatemeh Hosseini named as the best player of this match.

Iran’s goals in this match were scored by Fatemeh Hosseini (2), Maral Torkaman, Sara Shirbeigi, and Ziba Afrough.

Source: Fars News

