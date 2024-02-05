Iran’s taekwondo team won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals

Shafaqna English- According to a report from Fars News Agency, on Monday, February 4th, the 11th installment of the Fujairah international competitions kicked off at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. 459 taekwondo athletes in the adult category participated in this event. The endeavors of Iranian representatives led to the achievement of two gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal.

In the -58 kg weight category, the Iranian national team had three representatives who won the gold, silver, and bronze medals. Mahdi Hajimousaei was the golden man of Iran in this weight category.

In the +87 kg weight category, Arian Salimi defeated the world and Olympic medalist from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Milad Beigi, 2-1 in the final fight and won the gold medal.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com