Kadhimiyyah: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) [Photos]

Shafaqna English- Millions of Muslims continue to head to the holy shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) to perform the “Rajabiyyah pilgrimage” ceremony on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam (AS).

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: The pictures below show pilgrims who have come from all over Iraq to the holy shrine of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) to participate in the “Rajabiyyah pilgrimage”.

Every year on the 25th of the Month of Rajab, millions of pilgrims participate in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS).

