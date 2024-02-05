Report on trip of Iran’s Seminary delegation to Vatican

SHAFAQNA- At the official invitation of the Vatican, Iran’s Seminary delegation has departed to this country and they will have programs in the Vatican, Rome, Assisi and Milan.

According to Shafaqna, following the visit of the director of seminaries to the Vatican last year and meeting with His Excellency Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholics of the world, as well as pursuing further communications, this trip has been conducted at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Franciscans of the Vatican.

Besides visiting the monastery, the Basilica and Convent of San Francisco, the Basilica of Santa Chiara, the library and historical sites of this city, and also meeting the mayor of Assisi, this delegation have meetings with the secretary general of the Franciscan Association, its monks and priests in the first part of the trip. They will have religious dialogues in common themes in Islam and Christianity

Iran’s Seminary delegation consisting of Ayatollah Mohsen Faqihi, member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, Hujjatul Islam Wal Muslimin Rahimian, head of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, Hojjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Mollanouri, the Seminary’s Publicity Deputy, Hojjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Hosseini Kouhsari, Deputy of International and Communications of the Seminaries, and Hujjatul Islam Wal Muslimin Amin Din, head of the Office of Religions of Seminaries held discussions, during several meetings, with the supreme board of Franciscans, consisting of His Excellency Thomas Shimshak, the General Secretary of the Franciscans, Brother Sylvester Bejan, a university professor and former director of the religious dialogues of the Franciscans, and Brother Andre, the official translator of His Excellency Pope Francis.

It is noteworthy that the Franciscans are one of the important and influential groups of Catholics whose profession is to provide social and missionary services with an ascetic and spiritual approach. Assisi has been the holy city of Christians and the main center of the Franciscans. Saint Francis, the founder of this collection, lived in this city 800 years ago, and now his tomb is located in the Franciscan monastery.

