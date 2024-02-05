Sources: Israel attacks Rafah ‘safe area’ as mosque is flattened

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israeli airstrikes have hit the ‘safe zone’ of Rafah with 30 people killed in Deir el-Balah.

A mosque and homes were destroyed as well as residential homes in the city, with tens of injuries also reported.

Fighting continues in the southern city of Khan Younis, with the Israeli military announcing it has killed dozens of Palestinian fighters over the past 24 hours.

Human rights institutions warn of the Israeli attack on Rafah

Three Palestinian human rights institutions have warned against the expansion of the Israeli occupation forces’ ground attack to include Rafah, which means the continuation of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip for 120 days.

The institutions said in their official announcement: The recent statements of Israeli war leaders, in addition to the escalation of current attack patterns, indicate an imminent attack on Rafah, just as we have seen in Khan Yunis and other areas of the Gaza Strip.

Source: New Arab, Palestinian Information Center

