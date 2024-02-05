English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Amnesty International: Spike in Israeli lethal force against Palestinians in West Bank

0
Spike in Israeli lethal force

Shafaqna Enghlish- Amnesty International said that a brutal wave of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces since October 7.

Amnesty International has released a statement in which it describes “a brutal wave of violence” against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces since October 7.

It states that Israeli forces have carried out unlawful killings, including by using lethal force and without necessity or disproportionately during protests and arrest raids.

“These unlawful killings are in blatant violation of international human rights law and are committed with impunity in the context of maintaining Israel’s institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over Palestinians,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s director of global research, advocacy and policy.

The NGO’s research also found that Israeli forces blocked medical assistance to people with life-threatening injuries and attacked paramedics among others who attempted to help the injured Palestinians.

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sources: Israel attacks Rafah ‘safe area’ as mosque is flattened

leila yazdani

Gaza: Children in Rafah strive to survive amid freezing conditions

nafiseh yazdani

Sources: Majority of civilian casualties in Gaza are women- children

leila yazdani

Children are bearing the brunt of Gaza war

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: Syria condemns USA’s aggression on historic site

nafiseh yazdani

Reliefweb: Thousands of Gazans continue to flee from Khan Younis to Rafah

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.