Amnesty International: Spike in Israeli lethal force against Palestinians in West Bank

It states that Israeli forces have carried out unlawful killings, including by using lethal force and without necessity or disproportionately during protests and arrest raids.

“These unlawful killings are in blatant violation of international human rights law and are committed with impunity in the context of maintaining Israel’s institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination over Palestinians,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s director of global research, advocacy and policy.

The NGO’s research also found that Israeli forces blocked medical assistance to people with life-threatening injuries and attacked paramedics among others who attempted to help the injured Palestinians.

Source: AL Jazeera

