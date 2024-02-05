UNRWA chief: Around 100 000 Palestinians killed-wounded or missing in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The commissioner-general of the UN refugee agency, UNRWA, has said that in 4 months of war, around 100,000 people in Gaza were killed, injured or are currently missing.
OCHA: Displaced Palestinians lack all essential non-food items
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA has said that families inside and outside shelters in Rafah and Khan Younis are in need of 50,000 cold weather tents, 200,000 bedding sets, 200,000 sealing-off kits, 200,000 winter clothing kits, and timber to support the displaced in establishing self-built shelters.
“One of the challenges that displaced people face is the lack of hand tools to prepare the location of their tents and to protect them from rain and floods,” the agency said, as Israeli prevents hand tools from entering the besieged enclave.
UNRWA food convoy targeted by Israeli naval fire
The truck was waiting to move into northern Gaza, where people there are facing starvation.
“Thankfully, no one was injured,” said UNRWA official Thomas White in a post on X.
Head of UN agency: No evidence from ‘Israel’ on UNRWA accusations
UNRWA’s Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, said during an interview for the Financial Times that “Israel” has not furnished evidence to support its accusations that approximately twelve UNRWA staff members were implicated in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.
Lazzarini, addressing the allegations seriously, stated on Saturday that he could not discuss the ongoing investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.
The Financial Times, having reviewed the intelligence assessment, reported that “Israel” offered no proof for the accusations, including the claim of a staff member kidnapping a woman.
Source: Al Mayadeen ,AL JAzeera