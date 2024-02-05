UNRWA chief: Around 100 000 Palestinians killed-wounded or missing in Gaza

The truck was waiting to move into northern Gaza, where people there are facing starvation.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” said UNRWA official Thomas White in a post on X.

Head of UN agency: No evidence from ‘Israel’ on UNRWA accusations

UNRWA’s Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, said during an interview for the Financial Times that “Israel” has not furnished evidence to support its accusations that approximately twelve UNRWA staff members were implicated in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

Lazzarini, addressing the allegations seriously, stated on Saturday that he could not discuss the ongoing investigation by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.

The Financial Times, having reviewed the intelligence assessment, reported that “Israel” offered no proof for the accusations, including the claim of a staff member kidnapping a woman.

Source: Al Mayadeen ,AL JAzeera

