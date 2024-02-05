Syria’s ambassador in Saudi: Syrian citizens can go to Hajj from own country this year after 12-year gap

Shafaqna Enghlish- According to the agreement reached between the relevant ministries of the Syria and Saudi Arabia, Syrian citizens can go to Hajj from their country this year after a 12-year gap, the ambassador of Syria in Saudi Arabia announced.

Ayman Susan, the ambassador of Syria to Saudi Arabia, announced in an interview with Al-Watan newspaper that Syrian citizens can go to Hajj after a 12-year hiatus under the management of the Ministry of Endowments of Syria. They should go.

He added that next month the Minister of Endowments of Syria will travel to Saudi Arabia to sign the final agreement in this regard. This action is in the framework of strengthening the desire of both sides to restore relations and there is a common desire and decision between the two sides to open a new page in these relations; because both countries believe that the Arab position should be strengthened by creating a positive atmosphere and joint cooperation between friendly and brotherly Arab countries.

