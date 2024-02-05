Imam Reza (AS) shrine servants provide services to pilgrims in Kadhimiya

Shafaqna English- Management Office for Servant Affairs of Imam Reza (AS) shrine has announced that a group of servants set up Mu’kibs in the Iraqi city of Kadhimiya to provide services to pilgrims visiting Imam Musa (AS)’s on his martyrdom anniversary.

According to Mojarradi, Imam Reza shrine Mu’kib has been set up for the fourth consecutive year in Kadhimiya to provide services to pilgrims on the occasion of Imam Musa’s martyrdom anniversary.

“Some 42 servants have made the trip to Iraq for this purpose”, he added.

Source: ABNA