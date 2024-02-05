Hate crimes against Muslims in UK are up by 140 percent

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hate crimes against Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim in the UK are up by 140 percent compared with this time last year.

The UK has witnessed the use of anti-Muslim language at universities and schools, including people being called “terrorists”. Other incidents of Islamophobia have included acts of vandalism.

In a conversation with Al Jazeera, John L Esposito, author of more than 50 books – including Islamophobia: The Challenge of Pluralism in the 21st Century (2011) – explains what Islamophobia is, and how Israel’s war on Gaza has led to an explosion in incidents.

Source: AL JAzeera

