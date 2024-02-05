English
USA: Dearborn increases police presence at places of worship

Shafaqna English- Dearborn, Michigan, is increasing its police presence at places of worship, The Associated Press reported.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on Friday tweeted that city police increased security at places of worship and major infrastructure points as a “direct result” of a Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled, “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s Jihad Capital.”

Hammoud posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the item published Friday “led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric online targeting the city of Dearborn.”

In a tweet referencing Dearborn on Saturday, President Joe Biden condemned “hate in all forms.”

Source:US News

