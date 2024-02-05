Pope Francis encourages everyone to promote culture of peace and dialogue

Shafaqna English- In a video message sent to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony in Abu Dhabi, Pope Francis called human fraternity a means to overcome hatred and injustice.

Pope Francis released a video message on Monday which was viewed by attendees at the 2024 award ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.

In the message, the Popepraised the four recipients for their efforts to promote solidarity in favour of the development of humanity.

The Zayed Award recipients are Sister Nelly León Correa, a Chilean nun working with prisoners; Sir Magdi Yacoub, an Egyptian cardiothoracic surgeon; and, Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, two leading Indonesian Islamic organizations.

Pope Francis said that” I trust that their example will encourage others to undertake initiatives arising from fruitful cooperation between people of different religions that serve our whole human family, respect the dignity of each, and promote the values proposed by the Document on Human Fraternity.”

Pope Francis encouraged everyone to promote a culture of peace and dialogue.