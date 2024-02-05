English
Israeli Source: Israel fears month of Ramadan in West Bank

Israel fears of Ramadan

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israeli military and intelligence authorities have expressed concern regarding the upcoming month of Ramadan, recommending that concerned authorities ease measures against Palestinians in West Bank and al-Quds, Ynet news reported.

Ramadan is set to commence in early March this year, and the holy month is synonymous with several occasions that Muslims celebrate. Recently, the occupation has severely restricted the entry of Palestinians to one of the holiest sites, al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied al-Quds. The measure comes hand in hand with increased systematic oppression of Palestinians in the occupied territory, including wide-scale detention campaigns and assassinations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In this context, Israeli military and intelligence officials have recommended that restrictions be eased, fearing that “Hamas takes advantage of the most important time for Muslims, as a chance to ignite the [West Bank],” Yoav Zitun, the military affairs analyst for Israeli news website Ynet, wrote.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

