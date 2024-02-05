MSF: One child dying every two hours in Sudan camp

Shafaqna Enghlish- At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan’s Zamzam camp , one of the largest and oldest camps for displaced people in the country,.

Before the war began in mid-April, the health system in North Darfur was supported by UN agencies. “This aid has now come to an abrupt halt,” read a report published on Monday by Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF).

“What we are seeing in Zamzam camp is an absolutely catastrophic situation,” said Claire Nicolet, head of MSF’s emergency response in Sudan.

The charity estimated about 13 children die each day.

“Those with severe malnutrition who have not yet died are at high risk of dying within three to six weeks if they do not get treatment. Their condition is treatable if they can get to a health facility. But many cannot,” Nicolet added.

