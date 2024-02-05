Qatar aims to become one of fastest growing tourism destinations in Middle East

Shafaqna English- Qatar aims to become one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Middle East, according to the Chairman of Qatar Tourism.

Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji underlined the major developments in Doha’s tourism sector, noting that the country “possesses all elements of tourist attraction that best suit a variety of cultures,” as cited by the Qatar news agency (QNA).

Qatar is working towards achieving its goal of receiving six million tourists by 2030 under a national strategy that seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 7% to 12%.

In mentioning Qatar’s tourism milestones, Al Kharji said the country received 702,800 visitors in January alone with the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 which has attracted fans from all over the world.

The extension of the Hayya Card, initially introduced as a fan visa during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, benefitted tourists visiting Qatar for the Asian Cup.

The large number of tourists comes after Qatar wrapped up a successful year in 2023 by welcoming more than four million visitors, marking the highest figure in five years, according to QNA.

Source:Doha News