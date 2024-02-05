AFC: Mohebbi praises Taremi’s leadership

Shafaqna English- In the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter final victory against Japan, Mohammad Mohebbi commended Mehdi Taremi’s contribution to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 2-1 win, even though the suspended striker did not play, AFC reported.

The 26 year old Mohebbi, who scored the equaliser that ignited Iran’s comeback victory at Education City Stadium, stepped in to replace Taremi in the initial lineup. As an FC Rostov player, Mohebbi was enthusiastic to reveal how his teammate inspired and motivated him.

Mohebbi said: “I want to thank Mehdi Taremi, who is not only one of the best in Iran but one of the best in Asia. He talked with me for about half an hour because he wanted to help bring out my best qualities. This showed the union that we have within this national team.”

