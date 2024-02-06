Al-Jazeera: Non-stop Israeli attacks on the people of Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- Non-stop Israeli attacks on the people of Gaza, not only people lining up for aid in Gaza City but others fleeing residential homes seeking shelter elsewhere. Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least 107 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza in last 24 hours.

People of Gaza are being fired at either by attack drones or heavy machine guns. Armoured vehicles are also raiding evacuation centres in neighbourhoods across Gaza City and other northern areas.

USA’s Secretary of State Blinken visits Egypt and Qatar to push for a deal between Israel and Hamas on a truce and the release of captives in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Hungry, cold and traumatised people were waiting for aid trucks

Hungry, cold and traumatised people were waiting for aid trucks yesterday when Israeli forces opened fire on them in Gaza City. Many were women and children trying to get their hands on whatever was available. The wounded were rushed to Al-Shifa Hospital – overrun and almost out of service. The vast majority of those who arrived lost their lives.

In southern Khan Younis city, the exact same scenario is repeating itself: more bombing, more killing, more maiming. The destruction cycle continues.

Displaced Palestinians have only about 1.5 litres of water per day

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reports a significant increase in chronic diarrhoea among children. Parents of babies face a particularly difficult challenge because of the high cost or lack of diapers, baby formula and milk.

Zainab Al-Zein, who is sheltering in the central town of Deir-el-Balah, says she had to feed her two-month-old daughter solid food such as biscuits and ground rice, well ahead of the typical six-month mark because milk and formula are unavailable.

⁠”We know it causes her intestinal distress, bloating and colic,” Al-Zein said. “As you can see, 24 hours like this she cries and cries continuously.”

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com