poll: Labour party is facing plummeting support among British Muslims

British Muslims

Shafaqna Enghlish- A poll suggested the Labour party had lost a portion of its Muslim voter base over its handling of the Israel-Gaza war, a senior party figure has said.

Only 60% of British Muslims who backed Labour at the 2019 general election are willing to do so again at the next general election expected this year, the survey finds.

Survation, which conducted the poll for the Labour Muslim Network, spoke to 682 Muslims across Great Britain and found that the Green party has attracted 14% of British Muslims and 9% willing to back the Liberal Democrats. More than 20% of Muslim voters remain undecided, giving Labour some hope.

