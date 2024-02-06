UK: Two Muslim women hit by car in Walthamstow

Police said that there is no indication that the women, who were crossing Shernhall Street when they were hit, were “deliberately targeted”.

CCTV footage reviewed by officers showed that the crash last Thursday (February 1) took place as the car turned into the road just after 7pm. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

One of the women was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” where she remains. Her condition has been described as “not life-threatening”.

Police have said that one of the women felt they had been targeted due to their “Islamic dress”, so the incident has been formally recorded as a hate crime.

Source: IQNA

