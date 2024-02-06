Qatar: Hamas gives ‘positive’ response to prisoner deal

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatari prime minister said that we have received a response from Hamas about the general framework of the prisoner deal.Hamas had some comments on the framework however in general we can say it was a positive.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stated that due to the sensitivity of this stage, we can’t delve into details.

He said that such a response makes us optimistic, and the response was handed to Israel.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his joint press conference with the US secretary of state said that we call upon all parties [in the region] to exercise the utmost self-restraint and avoid making any decisions that could lead to more bloodshed, endanger civilians and threaten international trade.

Source: AL Jazeera

