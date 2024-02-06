AFC: Super Jordan reach historic final by beating Korea Republic

Shafaqna English- Jordan achieved a remarkable 2-0 victory over Korea Republic, thanks to goals from Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Al Tamari, propelling them to the final of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday, AFC reported.

In an impressive display of dominance, Jordan outshined Korea Republic throughout the entire match. The Korean team struggled to keep up with the speed and drive of their opponents, ultimately leading to Jordan securing their first-ever spot in the AFC Asian Cup final.

