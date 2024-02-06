AFC: Iran is determined to continue its path to the title

Shafaqna English- As stated by Tasnim, AFC conveyed, Iran will remain steadfast in their pursuit for a coveted fourth AFC Asian Cup championship as they go head-to-head against Qatar in the semifinals of the 2023 tournament on Wednesday.

Qatar, on the other hand, will be just as prepared to defend the title it triumphantly clinched in UAE 2019, as stated by the-afc.com.

Iran has emerged victorious in their most recent six encounters against Qatar, which notably includes a 1-0 triumph during the AFC Asian Cup 2015 group phase. Iran defeated Qatar by a score of 11-1 in those six games.

This would be Iran’s eighth AFC Asian Cup semi final, on par with Korea Republic as the joint-record.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com