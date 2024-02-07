Pakistan responds to UN concerns regarding pre-election violence

Shafaqna English- Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson responded to concerns raised by a top United Nations rights body regarding pre-election violence.

During a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a free and fair voting process, adding the UN body was disturbed “by the pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions” of Khan’s party leaders and supporters.

The statement came after Khan was handed jail sentences in multiple cases last week while many of his party leaders are in jail or have gone into hiding to evade arrest. Charges against the former prime minister, who had a falling out with Pakistan’s powerful military leadership in 2022, range from corruption to leaking state secrets. Khan rejects the allegations and blames the military for cracking down on his party leaders and supporters to keep him away from national elections. The military rejects Khan’s accusations and says it does not interfere in political matters.

Source: Arab News