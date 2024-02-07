Iran and Iraq signed an agreement regarding manner of holding next year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Central Arbaeen Headquarters and the security advisor to the Iraqi Minister signed an agreement this morning, February 7th, regarding the manner of holding next year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

According to Shafaqna’s report from IRNA, officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq signed an agreement this morning, Thursday, with the presence at the Ministry of Interior, concerning next year’s Arbaeen.

Yesterday, a delegation headed by Saad Maan, the security advisor to the Iraqi Minister of Interior, arrived in Tehran and met with Ahmad Vahidi, the Minister of Interior, and Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi, the head of the Central Arbaeen Headquarters.

During Mirahmadi’s meeting with the Iraqi delegation as part of the joint Arbaeen committee of the two countries, discussions were held on matters related to the organization of the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (AS), facilitating the movement of pilgrims, security issues, and some other aspects related to these ceremonies.

This meeting was the second session of the joint Arbaeen committee of the two countries. In the previous session held in Baghdad, an agreement had been drafted, which the two parties, after reviewing it, signed today.

Source: Shafaqna

