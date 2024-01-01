Facts about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- Here is a series of articles by Shafaqna English about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and facts about him.
Muhammad (PBUH) in book of Zoroaster
Muhammad (PBUH) in the books of Abrahamic religions
Muhammad (PBUH) in the New Testament
Muhammad (PBUH) in the Old Testament
Muhammad (PBUH) in books of prophets before Abraham (AS)
Muhammad (PBUH) in the books of non-Abrahamic religions
Muhammad (PBUH) And the Society
Muhammad (PBUH) & Story of Hajar Al-Aswad
The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Hadiths About Himself
‘Am-al-Fil and birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Lady Fatimah (SA)
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from perspective of Imam Ali (AS)
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Imam Hassan ibn Ali (AS)
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS)