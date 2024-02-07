AL Jazeera: Hamas’s counterproposal for Gaza truce

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hamas said that its counterproposal to a Gaza truce plan specifies deadlines, is “reasonable and realistic”, and now it’s time for negotiations to “iron out” any disagreements, AL Jazeera reported.

The proposed deal would be divided into three phases, each lasting 45 days.

During the first phase, Hamas would release Israeli detainees – including women, children, the elderly and the sick – in exchange for 1,500 prisoners.

The Palestinian group demands at least 500 trucks of aid and fuel be brought daily into all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Another requirement is the return of displaced Palestinians to their places of residence, the freedom of movement in the Strip, and the opening of crossings.

Hamas wants at least 60,000 temporary homes and 200,000 tents allowed into Gaza.

Israeli settlers must stop storming Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

The remaining male captives would be freed during the second phase, and the remains of those killed in fighting exchanged in the third.

By the end of the third phase, Hamas expects both sides to have reached an agreement on an end to the war.

Israel official says some Hamas demands are unacceptable

Israel’s Channel 13 cited a senior official as saying some of the demands presented by Hamas are not acceptable. No further details were provided.

Israel previously said it will not pull its troops out of Gaza until Hamas is wiped out.

The report quoted the unidentified official as saying Israeli authorities would debate whether to reject Hamas’s proposals outright or ask for alternative conditions.

The diplomatic push comes during intense combat in Gaza with Israel pushing to capture the main city in the south of the enclave, Khan Younis, and fighting also resurging in northern areas Israel claimed to have subdued.

