NBC News: Biden is drawing up options for recognition of Palestinian state

Shafaqna Enghlish-The United States administration is drawing up internal policy options on officially recognizing a Palestinian state after Israel’s war in Gaza, NBC News reported.

For decades the USA has pushed a two-state solution to the conflict in the Middle East but not formally recognized an independent Palestinian state. That may be about to change.

The Biden administration is drawing up options to enact the policy after Israel’s current war in Gaza, a senior administration official told NBC News, a move that could offer political, legal and symbolic power for Palestinians and add to international pressure on Israel to engage in meaningful talks for a long-term peace.

Source: NBC NEWS

www.shafaqna.com